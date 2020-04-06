‘NIC-10 Madness’ Championship: Boylan 2015-16 vs. Jefferson 2003-04

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three weeks of ‘NIC-10 Madness’ come to an end today. Only two teams are left from the original field of 16, the 2015-16 Boylan Titans and the 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks. They will battle it out for the championship. Your vote will help determine the winner.

Here again is a refresher on both teams:

The 2015-16 Boylan Titans rolled to a 31-3 record under head coach Mike Winters. They went 16-0 in the NIC-10. Junior Zach Couper was one of the top scorers in the conference, but this was a balanced Boylan team that also got big contributions from Kevin Diemer, Anthony Foreman, Luke McDermott and Sam Fehrle.

This Boylan team blew out its first four postseason opponents in Class 3A before losing at the NIU Super-Sectional to Peoria Manual in a heart-breaker 61-58.

The 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks had a remarkable mix of size and athleticism. 6’7 sophomore Robert Eppinger and 6’9 junior Pat Nelson provided the size and high-flying guards L.C. Robinson and Ricky Ellis the athleticism. The J-Hawks were conference co-champs, claiming Jefferson’s first conference championshp in school history. Their postseason run was a short one though, they lost in the Regional Championship game to Sycamore.

I will reveal the winning team on Tuesday.