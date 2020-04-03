‘NIC-10 Madness’ for Friday, April 3: Boylan 2005-06 vs. Boylan 2015-16

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — The 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks have grabbed one spot in our championship game of ‘NIC-10 Madness.’ Another spot is up for grabs in the championship game today. This Final Four bout has the 2005-06 Boylan Titans facing the 2015-16 Boylan Titans. Click on the media player to watch video of each team or continue ready for more background information, then remember to vote on the sports page of our website https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/

The 2005-06 Boylan Titans posted a 15-1 conference record and 26-4 overall. The senior trio of Andrew Weber, Vernon Sims and Martez Hawkins could be counted on to produce every game, and athletic junior Tori Boyd gave them a dynamic forward who could run the floor. This Titan team had State potential, but in the Sectional Championship game at RVC it ran into another team that also had State potential Rock Falls. The Rockets edged the Titans in overtime 44-41 on a three-point basket at the buzzer by Seth Blair.

The 2015-16 Boylan Titans rolled to a 31-3 record under head coach Mike Winters. They went 16-0 in the NIC-10. Junior Zach Couper was one of the top scorers in the conference, but this was a balanced Boylan team that also got big contributions from Kevin Diemer, Anthony Foreman, Luke McDermott and Sam Fehrle.

This Boylan team blew out its first four postseason opponents in Class 3A before losing at the NIU Super-Sectional to Peoria Manual in a heart-breaker 61-58.

The winner of this game will square off against the J-Hawks in the championship game on Monday.