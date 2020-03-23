‘NIC-10 Madness’ for Monday, March 23: Auburn 2014-15 vs. Boylan 2005-06

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We move into week two of my ‘NIC-10 Madness Tournament featuring my top 16 NIC-10 basketball teams from the past 20 years. Four teams have advanced to the Elite 8. The latest to advance was the 2017-18 Jefferson J-Hawks. On Friday they edged out the 2006-07 Boylan Titans in the voting by receiving 52% of the votes. Now here’s a look at Monday’s matchup.

The 2014-15 Auburn Knights take on the 200506 Boylan Titans.

The 2014-15 Auburn Knights went 29-2 under Bryan Ott. They were a perfect 16-0 in the conference with a talented senior group that included point guard Laytwan Porter, high-flying Antoine Pittman, Nylik Cobb and Delundre Dixon. The Knights lit up the scoreboard. Nine times they topped 90 points. Four times they topped 100 points. This Auburn team had ‘State Tournament’ written all over it, but at the championship game of the DeKalb Sectional the Knights fell behind Geneva 18-2 at the start, and they spent the rest of the game trying to catch up. They almost did before losing by three.

The 2005-06 Boylan Titans posted a 15-1 conference record and 26-4 overall. The senior trio of Andrew Weber, Vernon Sims and Martez Hawkins could be counted on to produce every game, and athletic junior Tori Boyd gave them a dynamic forward who could run the floor. This Titan team had State potential, but in the Sectional Championship game at RVC it ran into another team that also had State potential Rock Falls. The Rockets edged the Titans in overtime 44-41 on a three-point basket at the buzzer by Seth Blair.

You can vote now for the team you think would win this game. Vote by going to the sports page of Mystateline.com…you’ll see it in the right hand column. https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/