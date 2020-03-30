‘NIC-10 Madness’ for Monday, March 30: 2017-18 Jefferson vs. 2005-06 Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Teams from Boylan and Jefferson have the most representation in the Elite Eight of our ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Tournament. Today those two schools go head-to-head in an Elite Eight matchup. Here’s a brief look at both teams.

The 2005-06 Boylan Titans posted a 15-1 conference record and 26-4 overall. The senior trio of Andrew Weber, Vernon Sims and Martez Hawkins could be counted on to produce every game, and athletic junior Tori Boyd gave them a dynamic forward who could run the floor.



This Titan team had State potential, but in the Sectional Championship game at RVC it ran into another team that also had State potential Rock Falls. The Rockets edged the Titans in overtime 44-41 on a three-point basket at the buzzer by Seth Blair.



The 2017-18 Jefferson J-Hawks coached by Todd Brannan had a senior-dominated group led by MyQuion Garrett, Quillin Dixon and Terry Ford. Garrett and Dixon could do a little of everything. Ford was a dangerous three-point shooter. The J-Hawks won 26 games and they were NIC-10 co-champs. They reached the Sectional Championship game before falling to Elgin Larkin 60-55.

Be sure to vote for the winning team on the sports page of MyStateline.com. Look for it in the right hand column.



Tuesday’s game involves the same two schools, but from different years. The 2016-17 Boylan Titans and the 2004-05 Jefferson J-Hawks.