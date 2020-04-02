‘NIC-10 Madness for Thursday, April 2: Jefferson 2003-04 vs. Boylan 2016-17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our Final Four of NIC-10 Madness is complete. The remaining teams are Boylan 2015-16, Boylan 2005-06, Jefferson 2003-04 and Boylan 2016-17.

In our first semifinal game today the 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks take on the 2016-17 Boylan Titans. Click the media player for video and some background information on those two teams or read on and then be sure to vote for the winning team on the main sports page of https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/



The 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks had a remarkable mix of size and athleticism. 6’7 sophomore Robert Eppinger and 6’9 junior Pat Nelson provided the size and high-flying guards L.C. Robinson and Ricky Ellis the athleticism. The J-Hawks were conference co-champs, claiming Jefferson’s first conference championshp in school history. Their postseason run was a short one though, they lost in the Regional Championship game to Sycamore.

The 2016-17 Boylan Titans were led by senior scoring machine Zach Couper. He averaged more than 23 points per game and he was named Honorable Mention All-State. On the inside the Titans had All-Conference player Kevin Diemer. Anthony Foreman was another key player. This Titans squad ran the table in the NIC-10 going 16-0 under Brett McAllister. They won 27 games overall and a regional championship.

Our second semifinal game will be played Friday. The championship game will be on Monday.