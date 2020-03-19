‘NIC-10 Madness for Thursday, March 19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We are on day three of my ‘NIC-10 Madness’ basketball tournament. Already my top two seeds have been eliminated by the voters.

Wednesday number two seed Rockford East of 2018-19 lost to the 2003-04 Jefferson J-Hawks in a tight one with Jefferson receiving 53% of the votes.

Our matchup today is another pairing of Rockford Public School teams. The 2004-05 Jefferson J-Hawks square off against the 2010-11 Auburn Knights. Here’s a little background on those teams.

The 2004-05 Jefferson J-Hawks are our number three seed. This team, coached by Mike Winters, lost ten games that season, but when the J-Hawks were on their game they were amazing! It all came together down the stretch for twin towers Robert Eppinger, and Pat Nelson and guards Josh Pickens and Branden Fisher. The J-Hawks beat NIC-10 Champion Boylan for the Sectional Championship. They beat Elgin Larkin 73-60 at the AA Moline Super-Sectional. At State in the quarterfinals the J-Hawks defeated Lincoln. Their hot streak ended when they lost in the AA semfinals to Glenbrook North, and they lost in the consolation game to Downers Grove South.

The 2010-11 Auburn Knights won 25 games with junior Fred VanVleet at the helm at point guard. Anthony Strickland and LaMark Foote were Auburn’s other top threats. Bryan Ott’s guys went undefeated in the conference. They went as far as the NIU Super-Sectional before they were derailed 63-51 by Glenbard East and future Illinois State player Jon Hill. VanVleet had an off-night shooting. He made only 3 of 16 field goal attempts otherwise this outcome might have been different.

You can vote now for the team you think would win this game. Vote by going to the sports page of our website MyStateline.com. You’ll see it in the lower, right hand column. I’ll announce the winning team Friday. Here’s the link to our sports page. https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/