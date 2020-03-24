‘NIC-10 Madness’ for Tuesday, March 24: 2013-14 Auburn Knights vs. 2016-17 Boylan Titans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — My ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Tournament saw a second Boylan team advance to the Elite Eight Monday. The 2005-06 Boylan Titans received 65% of the vote to eliminate the 2014-15 Auburn Knights. Now, for the second straight day, we have an Auburn-Boylan matchup.
This time it’s the 2013-14 Auburn Knights against the 2016-17 Boylan Titans. Here’s a little background information on both teams:
The 2013-14 Auburn Knights’ top players were juniors, and could they play! Laytwan Porter, Antoine Pittman, Nylek Cobb and Zayvious Hoover led the Knights to a 28 win season and a NIC-10 championship. It took future NCAA Champion and NBA player Jalen Brunson of Lincolnshire Stevenson to finally stop them at the NIU Super-Sectional.
The 2016-17 Boylan Titans were led by senior scoring machine Zach Couper. He averaged more than 23 points per game and he was named Honorable Mention All-State. On the inside the Titans had All-Conference player Kevin Diemer. Anthony Foreman was another key player. This Titans squad ran the table in the NIC-10 going 16-0 under Brett McAllister. They won 27 games overall and a regional championship.
You can vote now for the team you think would win this game. Vote by going to the sports page of our website MyStateline.com. You’ll see the spot to vote in the right hand column.
Wednesday’s matchup feature’s Willie Veasley’s 2005-06 Freeport Pretzels against David Brown’s 2008-09 Hononegah Indians.