‘NIC-10 Madness’ for Tuesday, March 31: Jefferson 2004-05 vs. Boylan 2016-17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Teams from Boylan and Jefferson went at it Monday in our NIC-10 Madness Tourament with the 2005-06 Titans capturing 60% of the vote to knock off the 2017-18 Jefferson J-Hawks. Today it’s the same two schools, but two different teams. The 2016-17 Titans face the 2004-05 J-Hawks with a Final four Birth on the line. Here’s a brief look at both teams.



The 2016-17 Boylan Titans were led by senior scoring machine Zach Couper. He averaged more than 23 points per game and he was named Honorable Mention All-State. On the inside the Titans had All-Conference player Kevin Diemer. Anthony Foreman was another key player. This Titans squad ran the table in the NIC-10 going 16-0 under Brett McAllister. They won 27 games overall and a regional championship.

The 2004-05 Jefferson J-Hawks are our number three seed. This team, coached by Mike Winters, lost ten games that season, but when the J-Hawks were on their game they were amazing. It all came together down the stretch for twin towers Robert Eppinger, and Pat Nelson and guards Josh Pickens and Branden Fisher. The J-Hawks beat NIC-10 Champion Boylan for the Sectional Championship. They beat Elgin Larkin 73-60 at the AA Moline Super-Sectional. At State in the quarterfinals the J-Hawks defeated Lincoln. Their hot streak ended when they lost in the AA semfinals to Glenbrook North, and they lost in the consolation game to Downers Grove South.

You can vote now for the team you think would win this matchup. Vote in the right hand column or by going to the sports page of mystateline.com where you’ll again see it in the right hand column.

Wednesday’s matchup will feature a pair of Boylan teams…the 2001-02 squad against the 2015-16 team.