‘NIC-10 Madness’ for Wednesday, April 1: 2001-02 Boylan Titans vs. 2015-16 Boylan Titans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our Final Four of ‘NIC-10 Madness’ will be complete after today. The final entrant will be one of two Boylan teams that are going head-to-head. The 2001-02 Titans and the 2015-16 Titans. Here’s a little background information on both teams. Be sure to vote for the winning team. By the way Tuesday’s winning team was the 2016-17 Boylan team. The Titans received 62% of the vote in a win over the #3 seed 2004-05 Jefferson J-Hawks.

The 2001-02 Boylan Titans were the Class of the NIC-10 under Steve Goers. They went 16-0. Their only regular season losses were to Chicago area powerhouses Farragut and Thornwood. Athletic point guard Steve Harris was surrounded by a whole lot of talent including Matt Weber, Adam Finley, Jason Winkler and Eric Gillam. This Boylan team went 29-3 and reached the AA Super-Sectional where it lost at the MetroCentre to Moline in overtime 51-49 just missing a trip to State.

The 2015-16 Boylan Titans rolled to a 31-3 record under head coach Mike Winters. They went 16-0 in the NIC-10. Junior Zach Couper was one of the top scorers in the conference, but this was a balanced Boylan team that also got big contributions from Kevin Diemer, Anthony Foreman, Luke McDermott and Sam Fehrle.



This Boylan team blew out its first four postseason opponents in Class 3A before losing at the NIU Super-Sectional to Peoria Manual in a heart-breaker 61-58.

Vote for the team you believe would win this game. You’ll see the spot to vote on the right hand column of this page or go to the main sports page of our website https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/



Our first semifinal game will be on Thursday.