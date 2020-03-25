‘NIC-10 Madness’ matchup for Wednesday, March 25: Freeport 2005-06 vs. Hononegah 2008-09

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We are getting oh-so-close to having our Elite 8 set for our ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Tournament. Today’s (Wednesday’s) matchup features the 2005-06 Freeport Pretzels against the 2008-09 Hononegah Indians.

Here’s a little background information on both teams:

The 2005-06 Freeport Pretzels were led by All-State forward Willie Veasely. The future Butler University standout was head-and-shoulders above everyone else in the NIC-10 that season. He averaged 23.6 points and 11 rebounds per game. With help from Martin Trainer, Gavin Taylor and Matt Weik, Veasley and the Pretzels went 14-2 in the conference and 24-5 overall. They blasted Sterling and Belvidere to win a AA Regional Championship. Their season ended at the hands of Rock Falls in the Sectional.

The 2008-09 Hononegah Indians were led by David Brown the NIC-10’S MVP, an All-State pick at guard, and a future Western Michigan standout. Dustin Meier, Mario Donaldson, Matt Carroll and Chase Robinson were the other key players on that team. Hononegah went 15-1 to win the conference. The Indians were 26-4 overall. They were upset though in the Regional Tourament by an Auburn team that had finished three games behind them in the conference standings.

