‘NIC-10 Madness’ pairing for Friday, March 20th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — My ‘NIC-10 Madness’ Tournament which pairs up my top 16 NIC-10 boys basketball teams from the past 20 years continues. Two of the top four seeds are already out. A third has advanced to the Elite Eight. Today’s (Friday’s) matchup features the #4 seed Boylan Titans of 2006-07 against the 2017-18 Jefferson J-Hawks.

The 2017-18 Jefferson J-Hawks coached by Todd Brannan had a senior-dominated group led by MyQuion Garrett, Quillan Dixon and Terry Ford. Garrett and Dixon could do a little of everything. Ford was a dangerous three-point shooter. The J-Hawks won 26 games and they were NIC-10 co-champs. They reached the Sectional Championship game before falling to Elgin Larkin 60-55.

The 2006-07 Boylan Titans are our number four seed. That team was led by the long and athletic Tori Boyd. Zach Opheim, Michael Edwards, and Lamar Williams complemented him well. This Boylan squad went 15-1 in the conference and won 28 games overall. It beat an outstanding Rock Falls squad led by Seth Blair and Zach House for the Sectional Championship. It then knocked off Hoffman Estates Conant in the Super-Sectional before losing in the AA State Quarterfinal to Lincolnshire Stevenson.

You can vote now for the team you think would win this matchup. Vote by going to the sports page of our website MyStateline.com. You’ll see it in the right hand column. Here is a link to that page. https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/