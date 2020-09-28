Nick Foles named Bears starting quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LAKE FOREST (WGN) – He wasn’t ready to do it right after the game, despite his quarterback’s incredible play against the Falcons in Atlanta.

But Matt Nagy didn’t need long to decide that Nick Foles would be his starting quarterback moving forward.

Coach Nagy announces that Nick Foles will be our starter for Week 4 against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/YxGulXVr0B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2020

During his Monday morning news conference, the Bears’ head coach announced that the veteran has been elevated to the team’s starting quarterback ahead of the team’s fourth game of the year against the Colts.

He replaces Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled with consistency in his first two games then again in the contest against the Falcons on Sunday.

Foles came into the game in the third quarter down 26-10 and rallied the Bears back with three touchdown throws in a four-point victory to improve the team to 3-0. He finished the game 16-of-29 with 188 yards passing with the three scores compared to an interception.

This is the first time that Trubisky has been benched since he took over the Bears’ starting quarterback job in Week 5 of the 2017 season. Games that the former first-round draft pick hadn’t started since were due to injury.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

