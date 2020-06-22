NIU election night game moved to a Saturday

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Northern Illinois University football team added a fifth home Saturday date to its 2020 schedule as the Huskies’ contest with Buffalo will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 the Mid-American Conference announced Monday.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, the league moved the 2018 MAC Championship Game rematch with the Bulls to Halloween in accordance with the NCAA and its Board of Governors recommendation to make Election Day an off day from athletics activity.

The last time the two teams met, the Huskies rallied from a 29-10 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Buffalo, 30-29, at Ford Field, winning the 2018 MAC Championship.

NIU opens the 2020 campaign Saturday, Sept. 5 when NIU welcomes Rhode Island to Huskie Stadium for the season opener. Other Saturday home games include an Oct. 3 match up with Kent State and Central Michigan on Oct. 10 for NIU’s 114th Homecoming Game. NIU will face BYU in the Huskie Chi-Town Showdown Saturday, Oct. 24 at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The Huskies conclude their home schedule with a midweek MACtion contest with Toledo Tue., Nov. 17.