NIU football game against BYU moved to DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University will host the BYU Cougars on Saturday, October 24 in Huskie Stadium, bringing the contest originally scheduled for SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview back to campus, NIU officials announced Wednesday.

Due to restrictive stadium capacity limits and safety measures set in place by the state of Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic, NIU and City of Bridgeview officials agreed to move the game out of SeatGeek Stadium.

“Our team and staff were looking forward to the opportunity to play the 2020 Huskie Chi-Town Showdown versus BYU at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview this October,” said NIU Associate Vice-President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier. “COVID-19 has obviously brought about many changes for all of us, and we continue to adapt and make the best decisions possible for NIU, our student-athletes and fans. Thanks to the leadership of the City of Bridgeview and SeatGeek Stadium, who have continued to be great partners in this process. We hope to continue our relationship and will look for an opportunity to bring a game to SeatGeek Stadium in the future.”

NIU will now play five Saturday home games – and six total games – in Huskie Stadium in 2020. The BYU game is the second game on the Huskies’ 2020 schedule to undergo changes over the last several weeks. On June 22nd, the Mid-American Conference announced that the NIU-Buffalo game originally scheduled to be played on Election Night (Tuesday, Nov. 3) will now be played on Saturday, October 31st after the NCAA encouraged all member institutions to suspend athletics activities on Election Day.