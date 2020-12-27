NIU lands Michigan State transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Rocky Lombardi #12 of the Michigan State Spartans throws a first half pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Just a few weeks removed from national signing day, the Northern Illinois Huskies land another player in Ex-Michigan State quarterback, Rocky Lombardi.

There are so many people I would like to thank for their help and support throughout my recruiting process. But without further delay, I would like to announce my commitment to NIU! #TheHardWay pic.twitter.com/b5j7bQ2o7x — Rocky Lombardi (@rocky_lombardi) December 27, 2020

Lombardi announced earlier this season his decision to transfer from Michigan State after being benched midway through the season. He passed for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 53.5% of his passes in 2020.

Originally from Clive, Iowa, Lombardi will have two seasons of eligibility left. He recorded 1,902 career passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in three seasons at MSU.