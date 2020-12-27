NIU lands Michigan State transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Just a few weeks removed from national signing day, the Northern Illinois Huskies land another player in Ex-Michigan State quarterback, Rocky Lombardi.
Lombardi announced earlier this season his decision to transfer from Michigan State after being benched midway through the season. He passed for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 53.5% of his passes in 2020.
Originally from Clive, Iowa, Lombardi will have two seasons of eligibility left. He recorded 1,902 career passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in three seasons at MSU.