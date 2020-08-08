NIU postpones all fall sports

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Northern Illinois University announced on Saturday the decision to postpone all fall sports safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 other institutions in the Mid-American Conference also agreed to the decision made by the MAC Council of Presidents.

The announcement will affect the 2020 fall seasons for the NIU football, volleyball, women’s cross country and men’s and women’s soccer programs, as well as the non-championship segments of the men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis competitions scheduled for this fall.

“This is a hard day and a hard decision, but I am convinced it is the right decision made for the right reasons – to ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, staff, workers and fans,” Athletic Director Sean Frazier said.

“We have heard concerns from our student-athletes and we have listened, we have relied on the expertise of our medical staff and doctors, and we can all see that the numbers are trending in the wrong direction. Based on the data we have available and the science, I firmly believe postponing these seasons gives us the best chance to play at some point this year.”

NIU officials say they were in full support of the MAC’s decision to postpone fall sports and work toward providing opportunities in the spring based on guidance from the university’s team of medical professionals and after receiving feedback from Huskie student-athletes and coaches.

