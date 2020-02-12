NIU to host BYU at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium

DeKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University Huskies will take on the BYU Cougars at SeatGeek Stadium in the 2020 Huskie Chi-Town Showdown on Saturday, October 24, NIU Associate Vice-President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier announced Wednesday.

The second edition of the Huskie Chi-Town Showdown will be held at the 20,000-seat stadium in Bridgeview, formerly the home of the Chicago Fire and current home of the Chicago RedStars, as the latest indication of NIU Athletics’ continuing commitment to engage its supporters in Chicagoland and the 160,000 NIU alumni across Illinois.

“Over the years, we have brought Huskie Football to our alumni and supporters in Chicagoland by playing games at Soldier Field and at Guaranteed Rate Field,” Frazier said. “In 2020, we’re excited to play a storied program like BYU in a new location for us, SeatGeek Stadium, and look forward to filling the venue with Huskie fans for this Saturday game in October.”

NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said the opportunity to play a game in Chicagoland aligns well with the program’s commitment to recruiting the area.

“In terms of recruiting, we consider Chicago our home,” Hammock said. “The opportunity to play a game in the city at a stadium that has never hosted a college football game before is going to be special for our team.”

NIU will play five home games at Huskie Stadium in 2020, equaling the number of games the Huskies have played in DeKalb in each of the last two seasons. The game at SeatGeek Stadium marks the fifth time the Huskies have played a home game in Chicagoland dating back to 2007.