NIU’s Eugene German named First Team All-MAC

CLEVELAND – Senior guard Eugene German (Gary, Ind./21st Century Charter) of the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team was named to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team on Wednesday (March 10) as the league office announced its 2019-20 postseason awards.

The leading scorer in the MAC, and 23rd nationally, at 20.5 points per game, German scored in double figures in all 31 games this season and a remarkable 108 times in his NIU career. The Gary, Ind., native has scored 2,203 points in his Huskie career, fifth-most in conference history and ninth best among active players in NCAA Division I. He enters the conference tournament just eight points behind Earl Boykins (Eastern Michigan, 1995-98) for fourth on the league’s all-time scoring list.

German, who also ranked 13th in the league with 2.7 assists per contest, earned MAC West Player of the Week honors five times this season and helped lead NIU to a share of the MAC West Division title for the first time since 2006.

The senior guard is the first Huskie to earn All-MAC First Team honors since Xavier Silas during the 2010-11 season. German, who was a Second-Team All-MAC honoree in each of the last two seasons, is just the third three-time All-MAC performer in Huskie history, joining Paul Dawkins (1977, ’78, ’79) and Allen Rayhorn (1980, ’81, ’82).