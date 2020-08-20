NIU’s Frazier: “The financial outlook is daunting”

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — More budget cuts and possible staff cuts are coming for the athletic department at Northern Illinois University in the wake of the Mid-American Conference postponing the fall sports seasons.

NIU Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier spelled that out Thursday in his periodic ‘Frazier’s Corner’ message to NIU alumni, fans and supporters.

“Now that the final decision about the postponement of the fall sports seasons has been made, we will have to make even more hard decisions, including those that may have personnel implications,” wrote Frazier. “These are incredibly difficult times and without our football guarantee game, the financial outlook is daunting.”

NIU Athletics projects a 23% decrease in revenue in 2020-21. Following the cancellation of sports this past spring NIU had been prepared for a shortfall of three million dollars due to multiple factors including reduced NCAA disbursement, university budget cuts and other factors. Now the university’s Financial Impact Working Group is faced with the task of further reducing expenses.

“No one in our department is unaffected by our financial situation, from our senior administrators to our graduate assistants,’ said Frazier. “We will all see varying levels of reductions as will our general operating budgets.”

Frazier is pleading with NIU alumni and supporters to pitch in if they can to help with financial support.

“I have made this statement multiple times in the last couple years, but it has never been truer than in 2020: we need you more than ever. Not only do we need you, we need your friends, fellow alumni and all who care about Huskie sports and NIU student-athletes. This virus is unlike anything we have ever experienced, and it has brought a new kind of financial stress on our department.”