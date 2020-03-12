NJCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Tournament goes on without fans at RVC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NJCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Tournament at Rock Valley College in Rockford has limited people allowed inside the Physical Education building to only participating teams and essential staff, following the Coronavirus threat. Not even media is allowed to enter. Two games were played this afternoon and two more are happening before the end of the night.

There’s a sign at the main entrance of the P.E. Center turning away fans who might show up, explaining the situation. It’s a bit of a miracle this tournament is going on with almost everything else in the world of basketball being shut down. Since the eight teams were already in town, RVC and the NJCAA decided to go ahead with this tournament – but again, with very few people inside.

“We’re flying by the seat of our pants and we’re rollin’ with the punches and we’re trying to make the experience that… for the coaches and the athletes that are here, that have traveled from Texas, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey and then obviously our own girls here and [RVC Head Coach] Darryl Watkins,” Assistant Tournament Director Tim Romanello explained. “We’re trying to give them as best of an experience as we can. … It’s unfortunate because you always want to play in front of family and friends that have made the trip. … We’re just makin’ precautions to prioritize the health and well-being of all of our student-athletes.”

Fans can watch the games on their tech devices. All of the games are being streamed on NJCAATV.com. Rock Valley College will play at 7 p.m./CT in a quarterfinal game. It costs about $5.50 per game to watch.