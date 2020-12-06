No. 18 Wisconsin falls at home to No. 12 Indiana

DEKALB, Ill. – Toledo scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Rockets earned a 41-24 victory over the NIU Huskies on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 5) at Huskie Stadium. Toledo recorded 610 yards of total offense, including 432 through the air, and held the ball for 20 minutes in the second half.

“In the second half, we have to find a way to have some offense,” said NIU head coach Thomas Hammock. “(Toledo) didn’t do anything differently, they blitzed us a little bit more, I thought our defense hung in there for a while. We need a couple more guys to step up and make plays, that’s the bottom line and we have to keep finding ways to do that.