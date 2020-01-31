No All-Star appearance for VanVleet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet’s first NBA All-Star appearance won’t happen this year. The Rockford native and Toronto Raptors’ guard has been passed over for the game. He was not one of the seven reserves announced for the Eastern Conference Thursday night.
Bulls guard Zach Lavine also did not make the squad. The East reserves are former Bull Jimmy Butler (Heat), Ben Simmons (76ers), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Domanta Sabonis (Pacers), Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and Bam Adebayo (Heat).
The West reserves are Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Damian Lillard (Trailblazers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Chris Paul (Thunder), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans) and Russell Westbrook (Rockets.)
The reserves were selected by the All-Star coaches. The All-Star starters, announced previously, were chosen in a combination of voting by fans, players and the media.
The All-Star game will be played Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.