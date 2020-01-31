No All-Star appearance for VanVleet

TORONTO, ON – MAY 12: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball as Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet’s first NBA All-Star appearance won’t happen this year. The Rockford native and Toronto Raptors’ guard has been passed over for the game. He was not one of the seven reserves announced for the Eastern Conference Thursday night.

Bulls guard Zach Lavine also did not make the squad. The East reserves are former Bull Jimmy Butler (Heat), Ben Simmons (76ers), Kyle Lowry (Raptors), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Domanta Sabonis (Pacers), Jayson Tatum (Celtics) and Bam Adebayo (Heat).

The West reserves are Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Damian Lillard (Trailblazers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Chris Paul (Thunder), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans) and Russell Westbrook (Rockets.)

The reserves were selected by the All-Star coaches. The All-Star starters, announced previously, were chosen in a combination of voting by fans, players and the media.

The All-Star game will be played Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.