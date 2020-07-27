No fall sports for Beloit College for the rest of the Midwest Conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There won’t be any football or any fall sports played at Beloit College this fall. Monday the Midwest Conference (NCAA D-III) announced it is suspending all sports activities for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year.

There are 10 colleges that make up the Midwest Conference, primarily in Illinois and Wisconsin. They include Beloit Colelge, Illinois College, Lake Forest College, Ripon College and St. Norbert.

“We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall,” said MWC Executive Director Heather Benning. “However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country, and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the Conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time.”

Beloit College released the following statement on its website: “Although the decision is incredibly disappointing for all of our Buccaneer student-athletes, their health and safety, and that of our campus and local communities, is our top priority. Beloit College remains committed to its student-athletes and plans to continue to provide meaningful opportunities for Buccaneers this fall, including practice opportunities, small-group training, skills development and strength and conditioning.”

“Although this fall semester will be different than any other, we remain committed to providing ways for our student-athletes to engage in their passion.”