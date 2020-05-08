No NASCAR race at Chicagoland this year

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 30: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 30, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — NASCAR Cup fans in Northern Illinois will miss out on their one Illinois race this year. The annual race at the Chicagoland Speedway won’t happen. It’s one of three tracks that have been dropped from NASCAR’s revised schedule.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland was originally scheduled for June 21. That race has been reassigned to Darlington and it will be run May 17. NASCAR officials want to limit travel by teams when racing resumes next week. Most of the races during the opening weeks will be limited to South Carolina and North Carolina where most of the teams are headquartered.

Chicagoland was also supposed to host an Xfinity Series race in June, a Truck Series race and an ARCA Series race. Those races will also be reassigned to different tracks.

Chicagoland Speedway president Scott Paddock released the following statement: “The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry. We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.”

Earlier this week Chicagoland Speedway laid off a large number of staff at the track.

The other tracks that have been dropped from NASCAR’s Cup schedule are Richmond (Viriginia) and Sonoma (California).