No rally this time as Foles struggles, Bears lose to Colts

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The main event of the drag racing season at the Byron Dragway took place Sunday. It was the annual World Power Wheel Standing Championships.

Among those entered in the field were defending champion Chris Pearce in 'The Chinto' an old Pinto. Plus Jeff Wild in his Buick. 'Launching Larry' Jeleniewski of Orland Park in his Barracuda, Ron Smith of St. Louis in his '72 Dodge, and Brian Ambrosini of Kenosha, Wisconsin in his orange Gremlin.