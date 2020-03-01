North Love secures third straight IACS state title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — North Love beat Berean Baptist 69-62 to win their third straight Illinois Association of Christian Schools state basketball championship Saturday. The rivalry between the two schools runs deep.

“It’s been a great run,” North Love Head Coach Anthony Cotelleso said. “Great run with Berean. Great rivalry with Berean. They gave their best today but we took the championship.”

The Lancers led by more than 20 points at one point. Even after the Kingsmen cut their lead to just five points, the guys in red and white came back to win it all.

“It was great getting a third straight,” North Love senior Channing Currington said. “Getting to be a part of history… and it was a great accomplishment and I’m glad that we were able to stick it out for three years and work hard every single year to get it done.”

With four seniors graduating after this season, six players are expected to return. That includes North Love junior Braeden Lahre, who said he’ll definitely miss his teammates.

“It means a lot,” Lahre said. “It’s just fun that I can play with these guys all year and for the past couple years. Just working with them during the summer and during the season. I’m just happy that we could do it right.”