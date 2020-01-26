Northern Illinois Huskies knock off Western Michigan in MAC play

DEKALB, Ill. – Three players scored in double figures and the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team held Western Michigan to just 33.3 percent shooting as the Huskies downed the Broncos 58-52 on Saturday afternoon at the NIU Convocation Center. NIU held Western Michigan to just two field goals in the final seven minutes as the Huskies earned their second consecutive victory.

Senior Eugene German scored a team-high 12 points while sophomores Trendon Hankerson and Darius Beane each chipped in 11.

“It was a typical MAC game,” said NIU head coach Mark Montgomery. “Unbelievable defense was played on both ends; it was hard to score. I think we finally broke loose in the second half when we got some stops and got out in transition … Tyler Cochran’s energy off the bench, his six points and six rebounds, sparked us. We had multiple guys in double figures, but this is life in the MAC, where every game is a dogfight until the end.”

Michael Flowers scored a game-high 14 points to lead Western Michigan, Brandon Johnson added 12 points for the Broncos.