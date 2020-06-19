NUIC extends invitation to Fulton for membership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With all the football teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference making plans to switch to 8-man football the NUIC would like to add a team.

Cody Cutter of Sauk Valley Media reports that the conference is eyeing Fulton High School. Fulton has received an invitation to join the NUIC. The board of education will consider that at it’s upcoming meeting on Monday.

According to the agenda for the Fulton school board, released today, Fulton has been extended an invitation to join the NUIC. No other information was provided.

Board will hear information from administration at Monday's monthly meeting. — Cody Cutter – SVM (@CodyCutter35) June 18, 2020

Fulton currently competes in the Three Rivers Conference. The Steamers were 5-5 last season making the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. Fulton has an enrollment of 292 according to the IHSA website which would make it one of the largest schools in the NUIC behind the EPC co-op and West Carroll.

Earlier this week Freeport Aquin announced it will be switching to 8-man football next year following in the path of fellow NUIC schools Orangeville, Milledgeville, Amboy, AFC, Polo and River Ridge.

Without the addition of Fulton or some other school the NUIC will be left with a total of 9 schools competing in 11-man football in 2021.