Orangeville the latest NUIC school to embrace 8-man football

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Orangeville high school is the latest school in the NorthWest Upstate Illini Conference to announce it will be switching to 8-man football. The move will happen in the 2021 season.

Orangeville will become the sixth NUIC school to move to 8-man. Polo and River Ridge were the first to make the move. Polo won the 8-man state championship last fall.

Amboy, Milledgeville and AFC have also announced their intentions to department from the 11-man game to the 8-man game.

The days of the two-division alignment in the NUIC might be coming to a close. Soon there will be only ten schools left competing in the 11-man game: Dakota, Du-Pec, East Dubuque, Galena, Lena-Winslow, Stockton, Forreston, Aquin, Eastland-Pearl City and West Carroll.

According to the IHSA website Orangeville High School has an enrollment of only 101 students. Despite the shortage of numbers the Broncos have been very competitive in football. They’ve made the playoffs each of the last three seasons. Last season they were 7-4 and they reached the second round before being eliminated by eventual state champion Lena-Winslow.

But with more and more of the small schools departing for 8-man football it would become more and more challenging for Orangeville to continue to have success facing only the much bigger schools in the conference.