OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Oregon High School basketball standout Trey Woolsey has committed to Olney Central College in Southern Illinois. Olney is a junior college D1 program. The Blue Knights won 24 games last season.

Woolsey is Oregon’s all-time leading scorer. He averaged 26.5 points and more than nine rebounds per game his senior season. He was named Second Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.