Packers lose All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari reportedly done for remainder of season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field at halftime of a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-21. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Green Bay Packers fear the worst as reports say their All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, has suffered a season ending injury. Sources believe it is a torn ACL.

Statistically, Bakhtiari has been one of the best tackles in the league. This offseason he signed a 4 year contract extension with the Packers worth up to $105.5 million.

The Packers face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With a win, they secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and would host throughout the remainder of their postseason.