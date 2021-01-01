Packers lose All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari reportedly done for remainder of season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Green Bay Packers fear the worst as reports say their All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, has suffered a season ending injury. Sources believe it is a torn ACL.
Statistically, Bakhtiari has been one of the best tackles in the league. This offseason he signed a 4 year contract extension with the Packers worth up to $105.5 million.
The Packers face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With a win, they secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and would host throughout the remainder of their postseason.