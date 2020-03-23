Packers providing relief funds to battle Covid-19

GREEN BAY, WI–The Green Bay Packers have announced they will establish COVID-19 Community Relief Funds totaling $1.5 million, through Packers Give Back, to assist efforts in Brown County and the Milwaukee area.

The $1 million Brown County-directed fund, the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back also is directing $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area. The financial support will be directed to specific COVID-19 relief efforts in the respective communities, both immediately and in the future as needs arise due to the anticipated effects of the pandemic.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.

“We appreciate the work of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation for providing its guidance and resources to ensure the Packers’ and other funds are getting to the people and organizations in need.”

The Packers will consult with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation as well as community partners in Milwaukee to review and evaluate the needs in each area to determine where the funds will be directed. Brown County-area nonprofits interested in applying for funds are directed to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s website (ggbcf.org) for more information.

This support is in addition to last week’s $30,000 donation from Packers Give Back to benefit the Brown County United Way’s Emergency Response Fund for those impacted by COVID-19.

Additionally, Mark and Laurie Murphy have donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County.