Packers reportedly have a deal with offensive tackle Rick Wagner

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 27: Rick Wagner #71 of the Detroit Lions plays against the New York Giants at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — According to multiple reports the Packers have an agreement with free agent offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

Wagner was released by the Lions three days ago after a disappointing 2019 season. He’s a former Wisconsin Badger who was drafted in the fifth round by the Lions.

He provides the Packers some insurance at tackle should they lose free agent Bryan Bulaga. Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst has said that the Packers would like to have Bulaga stay with the team. Bulaga started all 16 games last season.

