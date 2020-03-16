Packers reportedly have a deal with offensive tackle Rick Wagner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Although they can't play on the ice, the Rockford IceHogs are planning to take on the San Jose Barracuda via a copy of NHL 20 and stream the game online.

At 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, the IceHogs will play their first ever video game matchup against the Barracuda in a battle of best-of-3 for a chance to win social media bragging rights.