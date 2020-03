CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 07: Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates defeating the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns won 12 to 9. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network the Packers have a deal in place with free agent linebacker Christian Kirksey. He reports it’s a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Kirksey was limited to two games played last season and seven games played in 2018 with the Browns due to injuries. Before that he put together two solid seasons with the Browns in 2017 (138 tackles) and in 2016 (148 tackles.)



Kirksey was recently cut by the Browns. He is 27 years old.