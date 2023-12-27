GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Green Bay Packers have suspended one their most well-known players for one bizarre reason.

Jaire Alexander, an All-Pro cornerback for the Packers, was placed on the reserve/suspended list on Wednesday for “conduct detrimental to the team,” the team said in a release.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst in the release. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first.”

Those actions were a little unusual. Prior to the Packers’ most recent game against the Carolina Panthers, Alexander went out to the middle of the field to call the pregame coin toss that determines which team kicks off to start the game.

The only problem? Alexander wasn’t supposed to be there. The 26-year-old wasn’t announced by the Packers as a game captain and wasn’t expected to participate. However, he went out for the coin toss anyway, according to The Athletics’ Matt Schneidman.

When asked postgame about the incident and if he called the toss without the team’s permission, Alexander said “I mean, the guys backed me up, they knew I was from [Carolina].”

Alexander almost made a costly mistake during the toss. The cornerback reportedly told referees that he “wanted our defense to be out there,” instead of electing to defer receiving the ball until the second half, which could have cost the team an offensive possession.

Fortunately for Alexander and the Packers, game referees asked if he meant to defer.

Unfortunately for Alexander, he won’t be suiting up for week 17.