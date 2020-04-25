Packers take Boston College running back AJ Dillon in round two

SOUTH BEND, IN – NOVEMBER 23: AJ Dillon #2 of the Boston College Eagles runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on November 23, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) –The Packers again did not get Aaron Rodgers help at receiver in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday, but they did give him another option on offense. They drafted Boston College running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon’s game is power. He’s 6’1 247 pounds. He is Boston College’s all-time leading rusher and he holds the school record for total touchdowns. He was a third team AP All-American last season.

Despite his size Dillon still runs a 4.53 40-yard dash and he has a 41 inch verticle leap.



In the third round the Packers did draft a target for Rodgers. They took Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara. The Draft continues Saturday at noon on WTVO with rounds four through seven.