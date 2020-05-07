Packers to open their season at Minnesota

(WTVO/WQRF) –The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 NFL regular-season schedule is highlighted by five prime-time contests (subject to flexible scheduling) on the original schedule for the seventh straight year (2014-20).

The Packers will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in team history, marking the third straight year that Green Bay will face a divisional foe in Week 1, which last happened in 1996-98 when the Packers were in the NFC Central. Since the NFL went to a divisional format in 1967, it marks the first time the Packers have played a road divisional game in the opener in back-to-back seasons.

Green Bay stays in the division in Week 2, welcoming the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field. It marks the third consecutive year that the Packers will open the season with two NFC North games.

The Packers’ next three games will take place over four weeks and will all come against teams from the NFC South. In Week 3, Green Bay travels to New Orleans to face the Saints in a prime-time contest. Then in Week 4, the Packers will have another night game, this time against the Atlanta Falcons, marking the second time in three years (2018) that Green Bay has a Monday Night Football contest going into its bye. It is also the sixth straight season the Packers will play at home heading into their bye week.

After the third Week 5 bye (1995, 2009) for the Packers, they will play their only set of back-to-back road games, the fewest in a season for Green Bay since 2013 (zero). The Packers first travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 and then head to Houston to face the Texans in Week 7.

Green Bay returns home and to an NFC North opponent in Week 8 when it hosts the Vikings. The Packers then face a long trip on a short turnaround, traveling west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on a Thursday night in Week 9.

The Packers next take on two AFC South teams, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 and visiting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Green Bay will then return to Lambeau Field, finishing the regular season with four of its last six games at home for the first time since 1977.

The matchup against Chicago in Week 12 on a Sunday night at Lambeau Field marks the 15th consecutive regular season that the Packers and Bears have squared off in primetime. It also will be the third and final home game in November, the most for Green Bay in the month of November since 2014.

The Packers stay at home to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 to open December before heading to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 14. Week 15 brings a game against the Carolina Panthers that will take place on either Saturday or Sunday. The date and time will be determined at least four weeks in advance of the game.

Green Bay’s last regular-season home game is slated for a Sunday night versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.

For the fourth time in the last five years, Green Bay will end the season on the road, traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears. It is the first time since 2013 that the Packers will close out the regular season at Chicago and marks only the second regular-season meeting between the teams at Soldier Field in the month of January (2004 season).

The NFL and teams are preparing to play the 2020 season as scheduled and with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees.

Teams will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary in order to conduct games in as safe and efficient a manner as possible, as has been demonstrated this offseason in connection with free agency, the virtual offseason program and the 2020 NFL Draft.

Decisions will be based on the latest advice of medical and public health officials, as well as in full compliance with current and future government regulations.

The primary focus will be on protecting the health of fans, players, club and league personnel, and their communities.

– PRESEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Aug. 13-17 ARIZONA CARDINALS TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

(Bishop’s Charities Game)

Aug. 20-24 CLEVELAND BROWNS (Gold Pkg.) TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

(Midwest Shrine Game)

Aug. 27-30 at New York Giants TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Sept. 3-4 at Kansas City Chiefs TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

– REGULAR SEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m. NBC

Mon., Oct. 5 ATLANTA FALCONS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Oct. 11 BYE

Sun., Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 25 at Houston Texans *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Nov. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 29 CHICAGO BEARS (Gold Pkg.) *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 6 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions *12 p.m. FOX

Sat. or Sun., Dec.19-20 CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD TBD

Sun., Dec. 27 TENNESEEE TITANS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.