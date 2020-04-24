Packers trade up to take quarterback Jordan Love

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love…is that the quarterback succession in Green Bay? Most likely it is after the Packers made a trade Thursday night from the 30th pick to the 26th to grab Love.

Love played at Utah State. Last season he passed for 3,402 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. He completed 61.9% of his passes.

His numbers were actually better in 2018 when he passed for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. He completed 64.0% of his passes.

A new coaching staff and some new starters on offense were likely partly to blame for his decline in production last season.

Scouts says his positives are his size (6’4 225lbs), mobility and strong arm. His negatives are his inconsistency, especially when it comes to his decision-making. Like Rodgers Love is also from Californa. He’s from Bakersfield.



In the trade with the Dolphins to move up from 30 to 26 the Packers gave up their fourth round draft pick in addition to the 30th pick.

