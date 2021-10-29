PETA wants MLB to change ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs in action against the New York Mets during game two of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The […]

(KXAN) — PETA announced during the World Series that Major League Baseball (MLB) should change the name of “bullpen” to “arm barn.”

PETA’s Vice President Tracy Reiman released a statement on the name change, “Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals. PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to change uptheir language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

According to PETA’s Twitter account, the term bullpen “refers to the area of a ‘bull’s pen’ where bulls are held before they are slaughtered.”

PETA also changed their name to ‘Arm Barn’ on Twitter: