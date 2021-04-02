Police investigating Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is under investigation for sexual misconduct allegations, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday.

Twenty-one women have filed civil suits of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against Watson, who plays for the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN, one of the lawsuits alleged that Watson “made obscene gestures” and “purposely” exposed himself to a massage therapist.

According to Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, 18 masseuses’ have defended the quarterback’s behavior with them, saying he “never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside the scope of a professional massage.”

Houston Police tweeted on Friday, “Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

The NFL said “the matter is under review” according to a spokesman, and the NFLPA union said it was monitoring the situation.