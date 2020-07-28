Poplar Grove team wins Northern NAFA Nationals

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There are some talented young softball players in the Poplar Grove area. They play for the Poplar Grove Power team and over the weekend they won the 10U Northern NAFA National Tournament in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. They captured the gold bracket.
The Power topped a field of 34 teams in their division. They went undefeated, and they allowed only two runs the entire tournament. They shutout Metro Select of South Dakota in the championship game.
The Poplar Grove Power is sponsored by Kelly’s Market/Kelley Williamson Company of Rockford.