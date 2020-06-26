Preseason accolades coming in for NIU football players

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– With summer upon us, the various football publications are hitting the newsstands with their preseason previews and Athlon Sports named six Huskies to one of its four preseason All-MAC teams.

The list features two offensive players, two defenders and two special teamers with punter Matt Ference leading the group as a first teamer. Linebacker Kyle Pugh and kicker John Richardson were second team selections, while tight end Daniel Crawford and defensive lineman Weston Kramer garnered third team accolades. Offensive lineman Marques Cox rounds out the group as a fourth team selection.

Ference averaged 43 yards per punt last season, propelling the Huskie senior to the top of NIU’s career list for average yards per punt (41.4). He enters 2020 second on NIU’s all-time list for punts (234) and third on the list for punting yards (9,686). Richardson’s leg played in a key role in several Huskie victories last season. The Orland Park, Ill. native was 14-of-18 on field goals last season and kicked game winners at Ohio and Toledo.

Pugh, who missed most to the 2019 season after suffering an injury in game two, has 150 tackles to his credit, including a career-high 106 in 2018. Kramer, the Huskies’ returning starter on the defensive line, amassed 23 tackles, including 2.5 for loss last season.

Crawford, NIU’s second-leading receiver, averaged 12 yards a catch on 37 receptions in 2019. He tallied 443 yards receiving, which ranked third on the team, and scored a pair of touchdowns. Cox participated in all 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman, starting 10 at left tackle. He was one of two freshmen to start on the Huskie offensive line and helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 358.7 yards of total offense per game.