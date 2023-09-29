(WTVO) — Despite a letter pleading for the New York Jets to sign him, Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t thrown a pass since 2017, still remained unsigned as of Thursday. But another team may be expressing interest.

According to TSN, the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions have added the 35-year-old quarterback to their negotiation list.

“Each team in the CFL can claim exclusive CFL rights to up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any time,” according to CFL.ca.

Kaepernick’s letter to the Jets was posted on Instagram by rapper J. Cole on Tuesday. Kaepernick wrote the letter on Thursday of last week. Cole said that Kaepernick was initially reluctant to have the letter posted publicly, but Cole said he wanted it out there because “the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play.”

“Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you’re not impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick worked out for the Raiders in May 2022, according to CBS Sports.

The Jets did bring in a quarterback on Tuesday, however, it was not Kaepernick. The Jets announced that they agreed to a deal with veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Kaepernick has not played in a professional league since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, compared the NFL draft to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement, and said the NFL should take steps to address social injustices.

He threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions for the 49ers that season, but the team won just one of the 11 games he started. He has not played since.