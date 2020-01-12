Quenneville Returns to IceHogs from Chicago Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, announced that forward John Quenneville has been re-assigned to the IceHogs.

Quenneville, 23, appeared in nine games with the Blackhawks after being recalled on Dec. 22. The Edmonton, Alberta native skated in 19 games with the IceHogs this season, tallying 13 points (8g, 5a) and a +9 rating. The forward posted a team season high-tying four-game point streak from Dec. 13-20 and has picked up eight points (4g, 4a) over his last five games.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected 30th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2014 NHL Draft and made his professional debut in 2016-17 with Albany and NHL debut later that season with New Jersey on Dec. 1 at Chicago