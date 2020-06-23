Racing returns to the Rockford Speedway this Saturday night

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.-Racing will make its return to the Rockford Speedway this Saturday night.

Until now the only action at the track this year had been practice laps by some of the drivers due to COVID-19. But now with Illinois set to move into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday the track will be allowed to welcome in fans.

Rockford Speedway President David Deery tells me the track will be allowed to let in fans up to 25 percent capacity. That means 1600 to 1800 fans will be allowed in the stands. Fans will be able to sit in groups of no more than six people. Groups of fans must social distance by six feet. Fans will not be allowed to sit in front of or behind each other.

Protective face masks are recommended for the fans but they will not be required.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Racing will begin at 7:07 p.m.