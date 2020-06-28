Racing returns to the Rockford Speedway

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Speedway came alive with action Saturday evening. The first races of the year were held. Late model cars, sportsman, short tracks, roadrunners and more all hit the track.

The stands were limited to 25% capacity. Fans were allowed to sit in groups of no more than six people. Face masks were encouraged but not required.

“Three months I’ve been waiting,” race fan Dan Walker explained. “Three long months and it’s finally here and I’m ready.”

Fans were glad to be able to enjoy the warm weather and the racing action.

“It’s an awesome event,” another race fan Mark Conning said. “I’m proud to be a part of this. I was excited that they finally opened up and I’m glad I’m here for the opening night.”