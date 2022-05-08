ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The 75th season of racing at the Rockford Speedway is underway. The regular season opener for local racers was held Saturday evening on the quarter-mile track.

Jake Gille won the Late Model Feature race by holding off Max Kahler. Gille earned $1,000 for the victory.

Kelly Evink won the American Short Trackers Feature. Howie Ware took the checkered flag in the Sportsman feature, and Zch Cichon won the Roadrunners feature race.

Catch racing action every Saturday night at the Rockford Speedway.