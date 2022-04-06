CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A new auto racing season locally is smack in front of us. For many of our local racers it’ll all start in two weeks with the Rockford Speedway’s Spring Classic. Max Kahler of Caledonia will get a jump on things this weekend with his first race.



I’ve been following Kahler closely the past several years since he was 14 and the youngest Late Model racer in the history of the Rockford Speedway. He’s still a teenager. He turns 19 this weekend, but he’s a seasoned teenager on the track. He gets more track-savvy every year. One of the biggest things he’s learned is…



“Really just try and stay calm and try and work with what you have. You know, if you freak out and complain you’re not going to get anywhere. You just need to diagnose what’s going on and try to make the car better.”



Once again this year Kahler will stick primarily with Super Late Model racing. He’ll compete in the Alive for 5 Series at Dells Raceway Park, the Tundra Super Late Model Series that runs at tracks throughout Wisconsin, and the ARCA Midwest Tour.

His favorite series is the Alive for 5.



“That’s the series at Dells Raceway Park. Five races throughout the year, and they get ridiculous car counts, and the competition is great, so that’s my favorite.”



Last year things didn’t go as well as planned for Kahler in the Super Late Models. His team had some mechanical issues with the Lefthander Chassis that Kahler drove. This year he’s switched to a Fury, a brand new one.



“Around here a lot of people run a Lefthander or a Pathfinder, and Fury is originally from North Carolina, and they’re kind of stepping into the game. They originated in 2015. They’re really top-notch, so we thought we’d go with them and give them a shot.”



Kahler still has his limited late model car which he’ll run at least a couple times at the Rockford Speedway in Big 8 Series races in the Spring Classic and the National Short Track Championships. Overall, he’s itching to get back on the track, and he’s pumped about the season and the sponsors who have thrown their support behind him once again.



“There’s a lot that have been with me for years, ever since I’ve started. Retool of Rockford, Windsor Auto Sales, Machinery Source LLC, Kunes Auto Group, and a bunch of others that have helped me out throughout the years, and I definitely wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them.”



We at WTVO are once again thrilled to throw our support behind Kahler. He’s not only one of the top young racers in the Midwest, but also a quality young man. We’ll be keeping tabs on him throughout the season.