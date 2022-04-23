Rockford, IL- (WTVO/WQRF)–Max Kahler has added another major victory to his racing achievements. The 19-year old from Caledonia won the Big 8 Late Model Series 88-lap feature race Saturday night at the Rockford’s Speedway’s big, season-opening Spring Classic.

He started tenth in the field of 24 cars that included drivers from four states. It didn’t take long for Kahler to move to the front of the pack in the WTVO 17 car. He held a solid lead over Roscoe’s Austin Nason who was running second when the race was stopped on lap 42 for a caution and then a mid-race ten-minute break. Nason had to leave the track with a mechanical issue. He was unable to finish the race.

With Nason out, there was no one to challenge Kahler. His WTVO 17 car was too fast to be challenged. He ran clean while lapping the other cars and cruised to the checkered flag.

With the victory, Kahler also claimed a $2,000 first prize. Dale Nottestad of Cambridge, Wisconsin finished in second place. Dennis Smith Jr. of South Beloit finished third.

Kahler has now won both the Spring Classic and the National Short Track Championship at Rockford Speedway. The NSTC title came in 2020 when he became the first teenager to win that event since Mark Martin.

Kahler’s next race will be the Joe Shear Classic in Madison next weekend. Kahler isn’t expected to race much at the Rockford Speedway this year. He’s primarily competing in the “Alive for 5 Series” at Wisconsin Dells Raceway Park, the Tundra Super Late Model Series and some ARCA Midwest Events.

