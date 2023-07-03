ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In this Last Lap Season at the Rockford Speedway fans are witnessing a lot of ‘last’ events. Monday night it was the annual 4th of July celebration event known as the ‘Spirit of ’76 Night.’



Fans packed the northside grandstand in anticipation of a tremendous fireworks show. There was also some entertaining racing action before that. Sixers, Short Trackers and Late Models hit the track. The main event was a Late Model 76-lap feature race.



Spectators also raced their own wheels in the Spectacular Drags. There was also a Roadrunner Challenge Flag Pole Race that had drivers, after each lap, circling a tire that propped up a United States flag.



This is the last season of racing at the Rockford Speedway. The track has been sold by the Deery Family. It will be torn down after the season to make room for more business expansion on Route 173.



For highlights from Monday night watch the media player.